'We're Sad About Ghulam Nabi Azad's Resignation': J&K Cong Chief Vikar Rasool Wani

The Congress has been left rattled after senior leader and ex-J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad stepped down from primary membership of the party on Friday, August 26.

J&K


With the Congress rattled after senior leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad stepped down from the primary membership of the party on Friday, August 26, J&K Congress president Vikar Rasool Wani expressed anguish, stating that he did not see this coming as he had met Azad very recently. He also informed that the veteran politician's resignation has not been accepted by the party yet.

Reacting to this, Vikar Rasool said, "It is very unfortunate. We are feeling very sad. Although the resignation hasn't been accepted. I met him a few days back. I never thought he is going to tender his resignation. I am the third generation of the Congress party in my family."

Hours after Azad's resignation, Rasool had also tweeted, stating that he stands firm on the ideological foundations of the Congress.

This comes as eight top J&K leaders resigned from the primary membership of Congress in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad. Leaders like Naresh Gupta, GM Saroori, Haji Abdul Rashid, Mohd Amin Bhat, Anil Kohli, Gulzar Ahmad Wani, and Choudhary Mohd Akram along with RS Chib tendered their resignations. 

The resignation letter, with the signatures of five leaders from J&K, stated, "We the following legislators also Ex-ministers of the dissolved J&K hereby resign from all the positions holding in the Congress party and also resign from the primary membership of the party in support of Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad."

Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress

Earlier in the day, Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the primary membership of the Sonia Gandhi-led party. In his 5-page resignation letter, Azad exposed Congress, its ex-president Rahul Gandhi and cited several reasons behind the failure of the grand old party. 

In a five-page letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said that he does so with a "heavy heart", and further stated that the grand old party has lost both the will and the ability under the tutelage of the "coterie" that runs the Congress to fight for what is right for India.

In his resignation letter, he stated, "Unfortunately, after the entry of Rahul Gandhi into politics & particularly after January 2013 when he was appointed as VP by you, the entire consultative mechanism which existed earlier was demolished by him. All the senior and experienced leaders were sidelined as a new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the affairs of the party."

