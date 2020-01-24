'We're Stuck In Between Howdy Modi, Rowdy Didi': CPI-M's Md Salim

The CPI-M leader from West Bengal, Mohammad Salim, known for making bizarre comments, on Thursday during an address said that the people of West Bengal are in "distress" as they are stuck in between 'Howdy Modi' and 'Rowdy Didi'. This comes after he had made an equally out of the place comment in December 2019, calling PM Modi and WB CM Mamata Banerjee 'dogs'. On Thursday, January 23, he stirred another controversy by calling out the two leaders again.

Mohammad Salim’s comment on Didi and Modi

Talking about the Prime Minister of India and the Chief Minister of West Bengal, the CPI-M leader Mohammad Salim said, “In Bengal, people are in distress. One person asked how all are you doing? I said we are in distress. The person asked why? I said, on one hand, there's 'Howdy Modi' and on the other hand, there is 'Rowdy Didi'. We are stuck in between.”

Salim compares Modi and Didi to dogs

In an older comment made by the CPI-M leader, he had made a below the belt remark where he compared Modi and Banerjee with 'desi' and 'videshi' (Indian and foreign) breeds of dogs and said that there is no difference between the two. He said, “When the government employees were demanding DA (dearness allowance), our Chief Minister asked them not to bark (gheu gheu). Similarly, our Prime Minister during his tenure as the Gujarat Chief Minister was questioned by the opposition. He told them 'Bhauk Raha Hai”.

"What is 'Gheu Gheu' in Bengali is 'Bhaukna' in Hindi. When the street dog barks, we call it 'Gheu, Gheu' but if any Alsatian dog barks, then we say - Bhau, Bhau. There is no much difference between the CM and the PM but only of the breed — Desi and Videshi," he added.

