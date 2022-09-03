‘We’re Together’: Nitish Kumar In Response To JDU MLAs Jumping Ship; Confirms Delhi Visit

A day after five of six MLAs of Janata Dal-United (JDU) in Manipur joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nitish Kumar pondered upon the 'kind of politics being played in the country'. Speaking to the media on Saturday, the Bihar Chief Minister accused the BJP of luring leaders from the Opposition parties to join them, and asked, 'Is this Constitutional?'

In the elections held earlier this year, for 60 seats, JDU had contested on 38 seats and registered victory on six of them. Khumukcham Joykisan Singh, Ngursanglur Sanate, Md Achab Uddin, former DGP LM Khaute, Thangjam Arunkumar and Muhammad Abdul Nasir had won from JDU. With the exception of Nasir, all MLAs have switched to the BJP.

Nitish Kumar urges Opposition to 'come together'

After the setback, Nitish Kumar said, "This is the time for the Opposition parties to come together...If they come under one umbrella, then in 2024, whatever decision the Citizens of the country take will be exceptionally good. Then these people will get to know..."

The JDU leader confirmed that he will be going to Delhi. He will be going to Delhi on September 5 and will be coming back in two days, i.e., on September 7. During his brief visit, he is to meet leaders like Sonia Gandhi from the Congress, among others, sources revealed.

#LIVE | 'We are all together, I am going to Delhi': Nitish Kumar's first response after JDU MLAs defect to BJP in Manipur; tune in to watch here - https://t.co/fyBXoahycc pic.twitter.com/20mOhuNPJf — Republic (@republic) September 3, 2022

Recently, the Bihar Chief Minister met his Telangana counterpart, K Chandrashekhar Rao. In Patna, while holding a press conference, the two Prime Ministerial aspirants were seen rather awkward when asked about who would be the joint PM face if they succeed in bringing the opposition together.

Moments after KCR said that it 'would be decided on consensus', Nitish Kumar got up to leave, saying 'They have been asking questions for over 50 minutes, what else are they left to ask'. Thereafter, in spite of TRS leader's repeated insistence of 'baith jaiye', the JDU leader failed to comply.