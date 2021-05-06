West Bengal: 8 Persons Arrested In Relation To Attack On MoS Muraleedharan's Convoy

In the latest development, eight persons have been arrested in relation to the attack on MoS V Muraleedharan's convoy allegedly by 'TMC goons' in West Bengal's West Midnapore on Thursday. Three Police officers are placed under suspension after the attack, West Midnapore SP Dinesh Kumar informed. In the visuals accessed by Republic TV, lathi-bearing goons have been captured blocking his car along with pelting stones at the vehicle. The West Bengal Police can also be seen present at the scene, however, the goons were found running rampant despite the police presence.

Meeting underway at HM Shah's residence, JP Nadda present

Meanwhile, a meeting was underway at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence over the post-poll violence that has erupted in West Bengal, sources informed. BJP party president JP Nadda was also present at the meeting, as per reports. The meeting also featured a discussion on the party's choice as CM for Assam, sources informed.

MoS MEA Muraleedharan's convoy attacked

"I was in Midnapore to visit the houses of those who had been attacked. A group of people, TMC workers came with bricks and attacked the government vehicle. Glasses have been broken, and the driver has got a minor injury, while I have not been injured," said Muraleedharan who is also the Parliamentary Affairs in West Bengal. "The situation is really alarming. If a Union Minister's convoy can be attacked. Cadres of TMC have been let loose on the people of West Bengal. Anyone who is not a sympathizer of TMC is being attacked. Police is helpless," he added.

Calling the current violence in Bengal an "unprecedented violence post-election" that India has witnessed, Union Minsiter Prakash Javadekar said that the Centre not only condemned the violence but also demanded strict and strong action against the "worst kind of violence". Stating that this kind of poll violence has shamed democracy norms of the country, he said, "This shows that what Mamata Banerjee was speaking during campaigning that after election results, all the security forces will go and then it will be only TMC is what is actually happening in the state currently."

MHA sends 4-member team to Bengal as post-poll violence breaks out

Earlier today, the MHA sent a 4-member team to look into the post-poll violence in West Bengal. The Central team is expected to take a stock of the ground situation in the state and send a report within 48 hours. This development comes hours after the MHA dialled the West Bengal Chief Secretary for a report on the disorder and warned to take the matter seriously if a report was not furnished immediately.

After the Trinamool Congress recorded a landslide victory in West Bengal, political violence gripped the state with its workers running rampage and engaging in anarchy in the name of 'victory celebrations.' The saffron party has also alleged that the miscreants were torching the houses and damaging the properties of BJP leaders who had contested the polls.