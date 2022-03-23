West Bengal: Adhir Ranjan Urges President To Invoke Article 355 After Birbhum Violence

West Bengal Congress chief & MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written to President Ram Nath Kovind, urging him to impose Article 355 of the Constitution in the Trinamool Congress-ruled West Bengal over the Birbhum massacre. Chowdhury said that the Special Investigation Team was of no use and that he will meet the President of India to suggest he consider imposing Article 355 in Bengal. He said the law and order situation is getting worse and people feel unsafe in the TMC-ruled West Bengal.

Adhir Ranjan urges President to impose Article 355 after Birbhum violence

Article 355 says that it shall be the duty of the Union to protect every state against external aggression and internal disturbance and to ensure that the government of every state is carried on in accordance with the provisions of this Constitution.

In his letter to President Kovind, Chowdhury said, "The law and order situation in West Bengal has completely broken down. It is very sad to note that during last month itself there were 26 political murders in West Bengal. The poll violence and post poll violence has claimed many lives. The whole state is in the grip of fear and violence." "In view of the deteriorating law and order situation in West Bengal, I request you to invoke Article 355 of the Constitution to ensure that the Government of West Bengal is carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution," he added.

Birbhum violence

Eight people, including two children, were charred to death in Rampurhat on March 22, after the murder of its panchayat deputy Bahadur Sheikh. Over 10 houses in the village were set on fire by unknown miscreants who hurled bombs while families were asleep. So far, 22 people have been arrested in connection with the arson, among those is the brother of the deceased TMC leader Bahadur Sheikh. Officials have said that they have been unable to find the bodies of two victims.

The BJP has been asking for the Centre's intervention in the Birbhum violence. Even in Parliament, the BJP had raised the issue of asking the Centre to take note of the violence. BJP leader and West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari also visited the site earlier in the day and stated, "Law and order situation across West Bengal is grave. 26 murders have taken place in the last one week in different parts of the state. The Centre should intervene and use Article 356 (President's Rule) or Article 355 to bring the situation under control in Bengal."