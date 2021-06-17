West Bengal: Amit Mitra Writes To Union Steel Min Urging Not To Dismantle RMD From State

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra, on Tuesday, wrote a letter to Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urging him not to shift the raw materials division (RMD) of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) from Kolkata. The finance minister wrote that the move will result in job loss for many. The letter came after the Steel Authority of India (SAIL) decided to dissolve the Raw Materials Division (RMD) and shift its headquarter from Kolkata to Rourkela and Bokaro reportedly due to no captives mines and Kolkata headquarter being of no use.

The state Finance Minister expressed his shock towards the move which was learned by him through media.

"I am shocked to learn from the media that the RMD, headquartered in Kolkata, is being dismantled. This will result in the job loss of scores of contractual employees in the midst of the pandemic, literally outing them in harm's way. And over 100 permanent employees will face destabilization of their families, their spouses, and their children, with the imminent transfer, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic." wrote Mitra.

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra writes to Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan "urging him to instruct his officers on the board to stop SAIL from dismantling its Raw Materials Division (RMD)" pic.twitter.com/gfQcplX9x3 — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2021

He further claimed that Durgapur and Burnpur SAIL staff will have to be under the 'mercy' of Rourkela and Bokaro to procure raw materials.

Bengal plants will become 'inefficient, unprofitable, and unviable'

Further attacking the union government for the move, Amit Mitra explained that the open market price for raw materials is Rs 9,500 a tonne while RMD was supplying the same to Bengal plants at Rs 650. This will further result in plants becoming 'inefficient, unprofitable, and unviable'. Importantly, the finance minister claimed that the plants of Durgapur and Burnpur brought a profit of Rs 1,486 crores as per the latest data.

Workers' Union in Delhi against the move

The letter additionally mentions that the Workers' Union of SAIL had reached Ispat Bhavan, Delhi but they were turned back by saying that the newly appointed, first woman chairperson of SAIL cannot do anything about 'dismantling of the RMD'. The letter concluded with a 'specific' suggestion of directing officers to 'stop SAIL from dismantling RMD and saving the two great iconic and profitable institutions of the Maharatna PSU'.

(Inputs from ANI)