West Bengal: Amit Shah Says TMC Lying About CAA; Assures Act Will Be Implemented

After inaugurating the BSF floating border outposts in the West Bengal's Hingalganj district, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday addressed a mega rally in Siliguri, lambasting the Mamata Banerjee-led state government over several issues, including political violence in the state. Shah assured that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) would be brought after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

While addressing a massive rally in Siliguri, Shah said, "TMC is spreading rumours about CAA, that it won't be implemented on ground, but I would like to say that we'll implement CAA on the ground the moment COVID-19 wave ends...Mamata Didi wants infiltration...CAA was, is and will be a reality."

Earlier, during his speech, the Home Minister had said, "Our voice should reach Mamata didi. Today, I am on the ground of Bengal. This is the pious land of Bengal. I thank the people of Bengal. In Assembly elections, you took us from 3 to 77. You gave us 2 crore 28 lakh votes. In every district, you made BJP stronger. Didi used to say 'Ma Mati Manush'. Now the atrocities are high in Bengal. Killings have not been stopped."

"Mamata Didi, you are not ready to make reforms. BJP will continue the fight against you. What do you think, that we will keep quiet when you are taking away the rights of poor people? Human rights commission said that here there is no rule of law (referring to post-poll violence)," Amit Shah added.

Amit Shah lauds BSF For Protecting Country's Borders

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah started his visit to West Bengal by inaugurating the BSF floating border outposts in the Hingalganj district. Following this, he also flagged off a boat ambulance at a floating border outpost at Sutluj. Home Minister Shah also laid the foundation stone of the Maitri Museum and further addressed the Prahari Sammelan in Haridaspur, West Bengal. While speaking at the event, Shah went on to laud the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that it was due to his leadership that India has been able to secure its borders.

"Being the Home Minister of the country, I am able to sleep peacefully because our jawans are protecting the country at the border," he said.

Speaking on the goals of the Modi government for the external and internal security of the country, Home Minister Shah said that it is the goal of the government to make available the world's modern technology to BSF as a part of which the three floating border outposts have been dedicated to the nation and have been equipped with all the modern facilities.