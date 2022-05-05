West Bengal: Amit Shah Slams Mamata-led TMC Govt; 'Shouldn't Think BJP Won't Fight Back'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Thursday, took a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee for not sending a delegation to investigate the Birbhum violence, where eight women and a child were burnt to death. Shah said that whenever an incident takes place across the country, CM Banerjee sends a delegation but there was no similar directive when it came to the violence that took place in West Bengal itself.

During a rally in West Bengal's Siliguri, Shah said, "She (CM Mamata Banerjee) sends a delegation whenever an incident happens across the country, but why didn't she send a delegation to Birbhum where eight women and a child were burnt alive. Aren't they her people?" "People of Bengal gave a mandate for 3rd time to CM Mamata Banerjee. We thought Didi will get better, but corruption, syndicate, and killings of BJP workers are yet to stop. Mamata Didi shouldn't think that BJP won't fight back," the Home Minister added.

She (CM Mamata Banerjee) sends a delegation whenever an incident happens across the country, but why didn't she send a delegation to Birbhum where 8 women and a child were burnt alive, aren't they her people?: Union Home minister Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/e1zy4sOrPw — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2022

Amit Shah's statement comes as TMC sent an all-women fact-finding team to the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area in Delhi. The team comprised six MPs, who submitted its report to the party supremo, Banerjee.

Further attacking the TMC chief, Shah blamed her administration for the deteriorating GDP numbers in West Bengal. He said under the BJP regime, petrol prices are low but in Bengal, it is high due to "excessive taxation by the state government." The Union Home Minister alleged that Banerjee wants to "change the demography of North Bengal" and said that the BJP won't let that happen.

Shah also alleged that TMC is spreading rumours about CAA.

"TMC is spreading rumours about CAA that it won't be implemented on the ground, but I would like to say that we'll implement CAA on the ground the moment the COVID wave ends... Mamata Didi wants infiltration... CAA was, is, and will be a reality."

#WATCH TMC is spreading rumours about CAA that it won't be implemented on ground, but I would like to say that we'll implement CAA on ground the moment Covid wave ends...Mamata Didi wants infiltration...CAA was, is & will be a reality:Union Home minister Amit Shah in Siliguri, WB pic.twitter.com/E1rYvN9bHM — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2022

Birbhum violence

The violence in Birbhum was triggered by the murder of local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh. Following Sheikh's death, several houses were, on March 22, set ablaze by a group of miscreants. The incident resulted in the killing of nine people, including two children.

After the horrific killing, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had sent a fact-finding mission to the Rampurhat area, where the incident took place. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also visited the spot and announced a compensation package and jobs to the immediate kin of the victims.