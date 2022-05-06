West Bengal: Amit Shah Visits Slain BJP Leader's Family; Demands CBI Inquiry Into Matter

Home Minister Amit Shah visited the house of the BJP leader from West Bengal, who was found killed in an abandoned railway quarter in Chitpore, Kolkata. Severely condemning the killing, Shah expressed dismay over the assault on the family members of the killed leader and informed that the party will demand a CBI enquiry.

He further added that the Home Ministry has demanded a report from the state government. Early in the morning on May 6, Friday, the body of Arjun Chawrasia, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) committee leader in Kashipur, was found hanging in a railway quarter in Chitpore, Kolkata. The state's BJP unit has cancelled all the celebrations which were scheduled as a part of Amit Shah's visit.

BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah, condemning the incident, stated,

"We will file a court case in the matter and also demand a CBI enquiry. I met the family of the kin of the BJP leader. They are in complete anguish and dismay. The grandmother and other family members of the victim were also assaulted and Chawrasia's dead body was snatched away from the family. The Home Ministry has also taken note of the incident. A report has been summoned by the ministry from the state government."

BJP leader Arjun Chawrasia found dead

The vice president of BJP Yuva Morcha of Ward Number 6 of KMC (Kolkata Municipal Corporation), Arjun Chawrasia's body was found dead in an abandoned railway quarter in the Chitpore area of Kolkata.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on the party worker's death, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said,

"From last few years when BJP started winning here (West Bengal), our workers are constantly being targeted. More than 200 workers were killed in the last few years. Similarly, our party worker (Arjun Chowrasia) has now been killed and hanged."

IMAGE: REPUBLICWORLD