West Bengal Assembly Passes Motion Seeking To Recognise Tribal Religions Sari, Sarna

In a move which is seen as a measure to consolidate tribal votes, the Trinamool Congress on Friday brought a motion seeking to recognise the Sari and Sarna religions of the tribals in the West Bengal Assembly which passed it.

The BJP opposed the motion claiming that it was brought without proper discussion with community leaders and was aimed at wooing the tribals ahead of the panchayat polls.

Moving the motion seeking recognition of Sari and Sarna dharma, TMC MLA Rajib Lochan Saren said the recognition of the religious code is a long-standing demand of the tribals who are nature worshipers.

“It is a long-standing demand of the tribals that these religions be given recognition. But the Centre did nothing. They (BJP) claim to champion the rights of the tribals but have done nothing to recognise the religion of the tribal,” TMC minister and prominent tribal leader Birbaha Hansda said.

“We have done our part; let’s see what the Centre does now,” she said.

Opposing the motion, BJP chief whip Manoj Tigga said the motion had been brought without proper discussion with the community leaders.

“There are several communities among the tribals. This motion was brought without discussing it with anyone. This has been brought with an eye on elections, especially the upcoming rural polls,” Tigga said.

The motion was passed by voice vote.

According to party leaders, this move will help the TMC consolidate its base among the tribals in Purulia, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur districts and in the state’s northern part.

Tribal body Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan had staged a dharna in Ranchi last year, demanding that the Sarna dharma code be given a separate religion column in the census form.