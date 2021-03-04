West Bengal Assembly Polls 2021: Congress+ Left+ ISF Alliance Finalized

In a massive development ahead of the West Bengal General Assembly elections, the Left, Congress, and Indian Secular Front (ISF) alliance on Thursday has been finalized. Left will contesting for 165 seats, Congress will be contesting for 92 seats whereas ISF will be contesting for 37 seats.

Conflict over alliance with ISF

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma had expressed disappointment over Congress' alliance with parties like ISF in Kolkata. Sharma said that 'Such alliances militate against the core ideology of the party and Gandhian and Nehruvian secularism, that form to be the soul of the party.'

ISF is a party that was recently formed by Abbas Siddiqui of the Furfura Sharif shrine in Hooghly of West Bengal. Congress that is aiming to defeat the ruling TMC and the contesting BJP in the upcoming Bengal polls, was in Bengal in a rally where Siddiqui joined the Left-Front Congress alliance. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary who is the West Bengal Congress President had attended this rally with other senior party members.

Chowdhary explained the alliance by saying, "Congress wants to make an atmosphere in the state where all secular forces come together to fight the BJP and Mamata Banerjee led TMC. Our alliance with the CPM did fetch us 92 seats, while the Left is heading the anti-communal alliance."

West Bengal elections 2021

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from May 2, 2021. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies there in recent weeks. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total.

Elections to the 294 seats in West Bengal will be held in 8 phases across 1,01,916 polling stations, announced the EC. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

1st phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- March 27

2nd phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- April 1

3rd phase- 31 constituencies. Date of polling- April 6

4th phase- 44 constituencies. Date of polling- April 10

5th phase- 45 constituencies. Date of polling- April 17

6th phase- 43 constituencies. Date of polling- April 22

7th phase- 36 constituencies. Date of polling- April 26

8th phase- 35 constituencies. Date of polling- April 29.

