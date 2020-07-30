West Bengal: BJP Accuses TMC Goons Of Murdering Party Worker, Demands Severe Punishment

Strongly condemning the death of party worker Purnachandra Das, BJP National Secretary Rahul Sinha on Thursday accused the Trinamool Congress of murdering him. Das, booth president of Ramnagar in East Midnapore district was found hanging near his house in West Bengal on Wednesday. According to Sinha, TMC had a habit of murdering BJP workers and staging it as suicide. He appealed to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure that Das' murderers are arrested. Moreover, the BJP National Secretary demanded severe punishment for the culprits.

BJP's Rahul Sinha remarked, "Once again the Trinamool Congress killed a BJP worker and hung him. Yesterday, the Trinamool Congress workers killed Purnachandra Das, booth president of Ramnagar in East Midnapore district and hung him from a tree. The Trinamool Congress is repeatedly killing BJP workers and trying to stage it as a suicide. So, we strongly condemn this. I demand strict punishment for the culprits. That's why I want to request the CM that Das' murderers should be arrested and they should be severely punished."

Read: Calcutta HC Rejects Plea Seeking CBI Probe Into The Death Of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy

Again a murder of BJP Worker Purna Chandra Das, Purba Midnapur by TMC hooligans has been tried to convert into suicide. pic.twitter.com/zHC4gkVYFR — Rahul Sinha (@RahulSinhaBJP) July 30, 2020

BJP worker found dead

As per the family members of Das, local TMC leaders were pressurizing him to join their party for the last few days. However, they claimed that he was killed because he refused to leave BJP. The state district leadership of BJP claimed that TMC goons murdered him and hanged his body from a tree. Terming these allegations as "completely baseless and politically motivated", the ruling party in West Bengal affirmed that the police investigation shall bring out the truth.

Read: Leaders Across Political Spectrum In Bengal Condole Somen Mitra's Death

MLA's mysterious death

The death of Das is not the first time that a BJP leader has been found dead in mysterious circumstances. Debendra Nath Roy, who won from the Hemtabad constituency on a CPI(M) ticket in 2016, joined BJP in 2019. On the morning of July 13, he was found hanging in front of a tea shop in Uttar Dinajpur district, close to 1 km from his home.

Reportedly, some people on motorbikes had called him out at 1 am, after which he did not return. Mentioning that a suicide note had been recovered, the Uttar Dinajpur SP stated that it appeared to be a case of suicide. As per the police, Roy was duped by his business partners.

Read: Rahul Gandhi Condoles Bengal Cong Chief Somen Mitra's Death