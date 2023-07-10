West Bengal: BJP Accuses TMC Of Stealing & Tampering With Ballot Box Amid Poll Violence

Amid the West Bengal panchayat polls, several incidents of violence and arson took place claiming the lives of at least 21 people. BJP has alleged that during the violent clashes, ballot boxes were captured and replaced in the Malda area by the workers of Trinamool Congress (TMC).

BJP MP accuses TMC workers of stealing ballot boxes

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya took to Twitter and slammed TMC alleging that workers of the Mamata Banerjee-led ruling party in cahoots with the local authorities swapped ballot boxes before they could reach the strong rooms. “TMC workers were caught red-handed, changing ballot boxes in several places, with the help of contractors and local administration, before they could reach the strong rooms. BJP MP Khagen Murmu, local MLA and ZP candidate caught them in the act in Gajol (Hazi Nakoo Md High School), Malda,” said Malviya.

Malviya further accused the state election commission of turning a blind eye towards the incidents of booth capturing. “SEC in collusion with Mamata Banerjee has reduced these elections to a farce,” he added.

BJP Member of Parliament Khagen Murmu from Malda further narrated the turns of events that unravelled after the polls and told Republic TV that a strong room was built to keep the ballot box of constituencies at Hazi Nakoo Md High School in Gazal but later we found multiple ballot boxes were found missing.

“After inquiring, I along with my team found out that TMC workers had stolen ballot boxes from different rooms in the school that were transformed into the strong room. I saw they (TMC workers) were stuffing ballot boxes with TMC votes. I raised the objection with the BDO of the area but the officials turned deaf ears towards our complaints. We, later on, protested in front of the district magistrate. He has promised action. But we are not hopeful,” he said.

Murmu shared details of the struggle that he and other party workers went through at the strong room to bring the truth to light. “When I noticed that TMC workers along with the presiding officer of the strong room were tampering with both the ballot boxes and swapping votes, my workers and I gheraoed the room and stayed there. We kept on running around asking officers to take cognisance but to no avail. The case is similar everywhere in Bengal,” he added.

Murmu further accused the Bengal government of not deploying central forces at all places to combat incidents of violence and booth capturing. “The state police and the local administration are working hand in glove with the state government. They have turned a blind eye towards the violence. This has all been planned. Knowingly central forces have not been deployed properly. This is a ploy of the Mamata government,” he said.

Multiple incidents of booth capturing and violence are being registered across West Bengal as the state today voted to choose panchayat bodies. As of now, 21 deaths have been registered.

On Saturday, Bengal witnessed multiple incidents of violence, the district of Murshidabad registered the highest number of casualties, with five reported deaths, second in line is North Dinajpur with four and Coochbehar with three. Meanwhile, fatalities occurred in Malda, South 24 Parganas, Nadia, and East Burdwan