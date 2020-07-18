West Bengal: BJP Alleges Crude Bomb Attack By TMC On Their Rally

In yet another violent political flare-up in West Bengal, crude bombs were allegedly hurled at a BJP gathering in Shyamnagar area of North 24 Parganas on Saturday. The BJP workers led by Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh planned to take out rally against alleged atrocities on their workers by the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Before the start of the rally, unknown miscreants hurled crude bombs that left some protesters injured. However, a massive rally was taken out by BJP workers post the bombing incident.

Arjun Singh alleged that democracy is being "murdered" under Mamata Banerjee's rule and cited the recent deaths of BJP workers and an MLA as proof that the ruling party is stifling the opposition in Bengal using state machinery.

"Didi (Mamata), those you have tried to kill with bombs and bullets today, they are also sons of Bengal. Is it their fault that they belong to Bengal and not to Bangladesh?" wrote Singh on Twitter.

News agency ANI reported that TMC workers allegedly attacked BJP workers who were taking out a protest march against alleged corruption in Amphan relief distribution, alleged harassment of BJP workers by police, and other issues, in Jagatdal of North 24 Parganas district earlier on Saturday.

West Bengal: TMC workers allegedly attacked BJP workers who were taking out a protest march against alleged corruption in Ambhan relief distribution, alleged harassment of BJP workers by police & other issues, in Jagatdal of North 24 Parganas district earlier today. pic.twitter.com/ZI1zx70MuG — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2020

READ | West Bengal BJP Alleges TMC Goons Behind Death Of Leader Bapi Ghosh Due To Scuffle

READ | Low Misappropriation Of Amphan Relief; Will Disburse Funds To Those Left Out: West Bengal CM

Political deaths and clashes

On Thursday, West Bengal BJP alleged that Trinamool Congress goons had killed a BJP leader – Bapi Ghosh from Bengal's Krishnanagar area in Nadia district. Slamming Ghosh's death, BJP alleged that 'Democracy was getting mangled in daylight' in Bengal. This incident comes two days after BJP MLA Debendranath Roy was found hanging at his residence near Bindal village in West Bengal.

On Monday, Debendra Nath Roy, BJP MLA from Hemtabad, was found hanging at his residence near Bindal village. According to Raiganj Zila SP Sumit Kumar, the police reached the spot, after getting the information from local residents, and the body was sent for post-mortem. The family of the MLA claims that he has been killed and hanged later, however, police say the cause of death whether suicide or murder will be ascertained after investigation.

READ | West Bengal Extends Ban On Flights From 6 Cities To Kolkata Airport Till July End

READ | No Need To Panic, COVID-19 Situation Under Control: West Bengal Govt