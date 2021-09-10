West Bengal: BJP Announces 15-member Panel Led By Arjun Singh To Oversee Bhabanipur Bypoll

The BJP on Friday announced the 15-member panel of observers to oversee the Bhabanipur bypolls in West Bengal. According to a notice issued by the BJP, the observers would be led by WB BJP vice president and MP Arjun Singh, who has been made the party in-charge of Bhabanipur Assembly bypolls. BJP MPs Saumitra Khan and Jyotirmay Singh Mahato will assist the leader in the panel as co-observers.

Apart from the top leaders, 8 BJP MLAs have been given charge of 8 wards in the Bhabanipur constituency. MLAs who are a part of the list include- Bankim Ghosh, Ashok Dinda, Shankar Ghosh, Sushanta Ghosh, Malati Rava Roy, Laxman Ghorui, Biman Ghosh and Pawan Singh. BJP's General Secretary from WB Sanjay Singh has been made the Organisational in-charge along with co-incharges Shankar Sikdar and Somnath Banerjee.

Bhabanipur battle

The battle of Bhabanipur is important for TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, who lost the West Bengal Assembly elections from Nandigram to TMC-turned-BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. The leader now needs to get re-elected as an MLA by November 5 to continue as the Chief Minister of the state. Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, TMC MLA from Bhabanipur constituency has vacated the seat for Banerjee. As per the sources from Trinamool Congress (TMC), the party supremo will file her nomination at around 12 PM on September 10. The seat will go to the elections on September 30 and results will be declared on October 4.

Meanwhile, the BJP has vowed to make the Bhabanipur battle as tough as the Nandigram battle for Mamata Banerjee. BJP's West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh has asserted that it would be fielding a strong candidate to give a tough to Mamata Banerjee. As per sources, the names of 6 candidates were sent to the high command in Delhi. On Friday BJP announced that Priyanka Tibriwal would be fielded to contest from Bhabanipur directly against CM Mamata Banerjee. On the other hand, Congress has decided to not field any candidate at all.