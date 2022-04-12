The opposition BJP in Bengal on Tuesday took to the streets demanding justice for the rape of a minor girl in West Bengal’s Nadia district. Demanding West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar’s immediate involvement in the case, the BJP cadre protested outside the governor’s house (Raj Bhawan) in Kolkata.

The protest, however, met with heavy backlash from Kolkata Police as they detained the protesters and stopped them from conducting dharna outside the governor’s residence. The visuals of Kolkata police forcefully detaining BJP protesters and making them leave from the site of protest were captured on the cameras of Republic Bangla, which was reporting from the site of the incident. The protesters who were demanding stringent action against the accused TMC leader’s son also raised slogans against the TMC regime.

BJP delegation meets family of gangrape victim

Besides, a BJP delegation led by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari met the family of the alleged gangrape and murder victim in Hanskhali in West Bengal's Nadia district. The BJP leaders tried to console the victim's family and assured them of justice. The saffron party has also called for a 12-hour strike in the state.

Reacting to the issue, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the TMC is harbouring criminals in the state. While BJP leader Roopa Ganguly slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her statement on the alleged rape of a minor girl, saying that such remarks are not befitting of the post of CM.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee invited the ire of the Opposition by raising speculative questions about the rape of the victim. CM Mamata had reportedly questioned, "whether the girl was actually raped or was it an affair that got her pregnant." CM Banerjee also raised apprehensions about the delay in filing a police complaint. The parents of the class 9 student had reportedly filed a complaint four days after the incident.

Hanskhali rape incident

A minor girl was allegedly raped at a birthday party on April 4. She bled to death later that night, according to her parents who lodged a police complaint on April 9. The main accused, who is the son of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, was arrested shortly after the complaint was filed. A second suspect was arrested early on Tuesday.

"We have arrested another person this morning. He was present at the birthday party. His involvement is being investigated. We have found discrepancies in his versions of the incident. Two others, who attended the party, have been detained for questioning," the police officer said.

Image: Republic World