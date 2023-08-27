West Bengal BJP Chief Writes Letter To Shah, Demands NIA Probe In Bengal Blast

The West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking NIA probe into the massive blast at an illegal fire-cracker factory in Bengal’s Duttapukur. The explosion, which occurred on Sunday, reportedly claimed the lives of at least seven people. The incident has jolted the state once again, sparking a massive political outrage between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The state police have taken over the investigation regarding the incident, however, the state BJP has sought a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Majumdar in his letter to the Union Home Minister to ensure safety to the people from potential threat and bring clarity to the circumstances surrounding the explosions, demanded the NIA probe. Majumdar also stated that appropriate measures taken in the matter will also prevent similar incidents in the future.

Explosion at fire-cracker factory in East Midnapore had claimed lives of over 10 people in May

Earlier, a massive explosion at an illegal fire-cracker factory in West Bengal’s Duttapukur on Sunday morning allegedly led to the killing of as many as seven people and several others injured. The factory was said to be located at Narayanpur residential area of Nilgunj in North 24 Parganas district. The blast was so severe that it blew away the entire factory into pieces. The police are probing the matter and trying to ascertain the cause of the explosion, which occurred only a few kilometres away from the capital city, Kolkata.

BJP Bengal chief, Majumdar wrote, "I am writing to you with deep concern and a heavy heart about the recent incidents of explosions that have occurred in Duttapukur, West Bengal. These incidents have caused immense loss of life and property, and it is imperative that a thorough and impartial investigation is conducted to ascertain the causes behind these tragic events.”

“Local residents in Duttapukur have reported that at least six to seven people have lost their lives in the recent explosion, and the death toll might rise further. The sheer magnitude of these incidents is deeply alarming and necessitates a comprehensive investigation to determine the source, cause, and any potential criminal elements involved. I urge you to direct the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into these explosions, covering all aspects including the possibility of any terror-related activities,” the BJP leader.

Leader of Opposition, West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari also accused the state government, saying that not only this factory, the entire state is in such an atmosphere.

In the past few months, multiple explosions at various illegal firecracker factories in the state of West Bengal have led to the death of over 10 people including the incident that took place in the state’s East Midnapore district.