West Bengal: BJP Delegation Meets Kin Of Gangrape Victim In Hanskhali Amid Massive Outrage

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation led by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari met the family of the alleged gangrape and murder victim in Hanskhali in West Bengal's Nadia district.

The BJP leaders tried to console the victim's family and assured justice. BJP also staged a protest outside West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's residence over the rape and murder incident.

A minor girl was allegedly raped at a birthday party on April 4. She bled to death later that night, according to her parents who lodged a police complaint on April 9. The main accused, who is the son of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, was arrested shortly after the complaint was filed. A second suspect was arrested early on Tuesday.

"We have arrested another person this morning. He was present at the birthday party. His involvement is being investigated. We have found discrepancies in his versions of the incident. Two others, who attended the party, have been detained for questioning," the police officer said.

BJP leader Roopa Ganguly on Tuesday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her statement on an alleged rape of the minor girl, saying that such remarks are not befitting for the post of CM.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday raised several questions on "whether the girl was actually raped or was it an affair that got her pregnant." She also questioned the delay in filing a police complaint. The parents of the class 9 student had reportedly filed a complaint four days after the incident.

Ganguly, hitting out at the TMC supremo said that Banerjee should call a press briefing and answer questions if she knows everything about the case.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken "serious cognizance" of the matter. The commission's chief Priyank Kanoongo has asked the Chief Minister to adhere to the law of the land and not the sharia law.

Image: Republic World