West Bengal: BJP Dissolves All Departments And Cells In State Till New Members Are Elected

In a big development, all departments and cells of the West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party were on Thursday dissolved. In a notification from the office Secretary of the BJP, Pranoy Roy, it was made clear that the departments will remain dissolved till the time they are reconstituted and new members are appointed.

"As per the instructions of Dr Sukanta Majumdar, state president of West Bengal BJP, all departments and cells stand dissolved till the time they are reconstituted and new appointments made," Roy wrote in a circular published by the party.

BJP suffers defeat in Kolkata Civic Polls

The development comes after Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections. In the elections that took place at 4,959 polling booths in 144 wards, BJP alleged violence at the hands of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). A delegation led by the Leader of Opposition in the state, Suvendu Adhikari met Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and staged a demonstration in the Election Commission's office. "We demanded this Kolkata Civic Polls election be declared null and void. We are ready to submit evidence and video clips," Adhikari had said.

He had accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of "giving directions for the Kolkata Police to remain unarmed and protect TMC goons".

"They stopped 50% of our polling agents. Only 20% of the voting was true, 40% voters were rigged & each TMC goon voted 8-10 times," alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

Agnimitra Paul, also a part of the delegation, alleged that TMC workers thrashed booth agents of the BJP during the Kolkata civic polls. She also said that CCTV cameras were removed. "Everything was planned. CM Mamata Banerjee is afraid of BJP. If free and fair elections take place, we will definitely win," she said.

However, the elections were not cancelled, and in the results declared on December 21, the TMC won with comfortable margins in 134 wards, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came second with three seats and the Congress and the Left won from two civic wards each. Not to forget the independents, who secured the remaining three of the 144 wards.

(Image: @ANI/Twitter)