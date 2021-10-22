West Bengal BJP Factions Clash During Organizational Meeting In East Burdwan's Katwa

Two factions of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clashed in East Burdwan's Katwa region in West Bengal on Friday. Sources told Republic Media Network that it was during an organizational meeting that the two factions of the saffron party indulged in a clash. In the video of the incident that has surfaced, the party workers can be seen attacking each other. Taking cognizance of the incident, the party's top brass-both at the centre and the state-have warned the party workers involved of strict action.

Internal clash in BJP in West Bengal

This is not the first time an internal clash has broken out in the saffron party's camp as, earlier in January 2021, a similar incident was reported in East Burdwan. While a meeting of the BJP was underway, two factions of the party had clashed- hurled stones at each other and even torched the vehicles that were parked in the premises of the district party office. The BJP had blamed the ruling TMC for the incident, but the Mamata Banerjee-led party had refuted the blame and had underlined that it was in fact 'a case of rivalry between the new and the old member of the party'.

The incident happened before the assembly polls in the state, in which the BJP set a high target for itself of crossing the 200 seat-mark, but had to settle for just 77 seats. Even in the by-polls that took place in September on three seats in the state- including the Bhabanipur seat, BJP miserably failed. Trinamool Congress won all three seats, including Bhabhanipur from where Mamata Banerjee was contesting to retain her seat as the Chief Minister of the state.

Besides, since the time BJP lost the elections in West Bengal, the saffron party has been hit by a wave of exits starting with party vice-president Mukul Roy, who rejoined TMC. After Roy, MLAs like - Soumen Roy, Biswajit Das, Tanmoy Ghosh quit the party and rejoined Trinamool alleging that they felt 'uncomfortable' in the saffron party. The biggest exit came when BJP MP Babul Supriyo quit the party and joined TMC.