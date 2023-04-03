West Bengal BJP Holds Massive Protest In Hooghly Over Ram Navami Clash; Flays Mamata Govt

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Monday, April 3, protested in Hooghly against the recent incidents of violence in the state on and after Ram Navami festivities. BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar was also stopped from entering Rishra by the police on Monday.

Majumdar, who staged a sit-in protest, claimed that the police is following the orders of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress. He also accused the police of blocking them despite no imposition of CrPC Section 144.

"Police are in no mood to cooperate with us. Section 144 CrPC has not been imposed where we are and where we want to go, still, they are stopping us. We told them that three of us will go on foot. Still, they are not allowing us. This police works on the order of TMC," he said.

'Bengal has become like Bangladesh and Afghanistan': BJP's Dilip Ghosh

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh also hit out at the state government and claimed that West Bengal has become like Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

"Right now, Bengal has become like Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Hindus will be attacked if they come out of their house. The current govt doesn’t have the capacity to manage the law and order of the state and they’re passing the blame onto others," he said.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders are in place and mobile internet services remained suspended overnight in some areas of Hooghly. According to the police, the situation in Serampore and Rishra areas where clashes broke out during the Ram Navami procession on April 2, was stable and peaceful.

A Chandannagore Police Commissionerate official told PTI that at least 12 arrests have been made in connection with the clashes. "Things are under control and peaceful. Prohibitory orders are in force and there is heavy police deployment. Security forces conducted route marches at some places in the affected area. There was tension in some areas in the morning. We dispersed the crowds and boosted security," he said.

Two Ram Navami processions were organised in the Rishra police station and the second one came under attack at around 6.15 pm on Sunday, April 2. Police said that the situation is improving.