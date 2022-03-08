West Bengal BJP Laughs Off Mamata Banerjee's Ambition To Evict BJP From Centre In 2024

West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar mocked TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee for her aspirations of ‘removing BJP’ from the centre and claimed that her party might have won the state elections, but there are no chances of her gaining victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls.

Slamming West Bengal CM Banerjee’s remarks on Tuesday, BJP state president confidently suggested that TMC has no holding in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the saffron party will retain the government. He further quipped that such big aspirations are ‘not good for TMC’s health.'



“Such a big target isn't good for their (TMC's) health. Her (CM Mamata Banerjee) winning the state Assembly elections doesn't mean she'll win the Lok Sabha elections, as well. We'll defeat them,” the BJP leader told ANI.

His statement was a reaction to the TMC supremo’s statement. Mamata Banerjee, while addressing the state committee meeting on Tuesday, March 08 told the party workers to work actively for making gains in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. She said, “We have to be active, we have to give a call for 2024 general elections to remove BJP.”

It is interesting to note that Banerjee’s political advisor for the 2021 Bengal Assembly elections and forthcoming 2023 Tripura polls- IPAC's Prashant Kishor was also present at the meeting where Banerjee had expressed her ambition to evict BJP from power. There has been some talk of friction between the TMC and Prashant Kishor's outfit.

Mamata Banerjee expresses desire to overturn BJP govt at Centre

During her remarks, she also denounced the opposition BJP for creating ruckus in the state assembly yesterday. She went on to call the saffron party a ‘Dangabaaz’ party and accused them of destroying democracy. “BJP is the 'dangabaaz' (rioter) & corrupted party. They want to destroy democracy. Thanks to women MLAs of TMC for saving democracy in Vidhan Sabha yesterday,” she said.

In the recently concluded West Bengal civic polls, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had recorded a sweeping victory with the principal opposition BJP decimated in the elections. Trinamool Congress had won 93 of the 107 municipalities that went to the elections on February 27 in a landslide victory.

Welcoming the mandate of the people, CM Mamata Banerjee in a tweet wrote, "Heartfelt gratitude to Ma-Mati-Manush for according yet another overwhelming mandate to us. Congratulations to the winning candidates of All India Trinamool Congress in the Municipal Elections.”

Image: @BJP4Bengal/ Facebook/ PTI