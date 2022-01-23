On the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, reports of a clash between Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers emerged in West Bengal. Reportedly, a quarrel started between members of both the groups when BJP workers were distributing masks and sanitisers to people to mark the birth anniversary of Netaji, following which party leader Arjun Singh reached Bhatpara in the Manikpur area and he was again allegedly attacked by the TMC workers.

Moreover, the BJP leader's car was also vandalized and on-ground visuals showed broken glass and stones in the vehicle. Taking it to Twitter, the West Bengal BJP leader said TMC was playing 'dirty tricks' to isolate the BJP 'so that the people are afraid of their ‘Gundagiri’.

This morning, I was attacked by TMC goons in Kankinara when I reached for a program on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

TMC wants to isolate @BJP4Bengal leaders by dirty tricks so that the people are afraid of their ‘Gundagiri’.

It is not possible to stop me — Arjun Singh (@ArjunsinghWB) January 23, 2022

Later in another tweet, the BJP leader asserted, "TMC wants Bengal BJP leaders not to leave the house and TMC's terror in the public remains intact. Can't opposition parties do politics in Bengal?"

Previous attacks on Arjun Singh

This is not the first time the BJP leader has alleged TMC of attack, previously a couple of bomb scares had triggered the opposition party in the state to file a case for investigation. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) which is probing the bomb threat case, earlier in October had said that over 20 miscreants were involved in the attack, which was targeted at assassinating the BJP MP and his family.

BJP MP Arjun Singh had previously alleged that Trinamool Congress was plotting his 'assassination' and a demand for an NIA probe was urged by the MP following the bomb attack. Back on September 8, three crude bombs were hurled outside Arjun Singh’s 'Majdoor Bhavan' at Jagaddal in West Bengal between 6-6.30 a.m.

After sharing visuals of the alleged September 8 crude bomb attack outside his residence, BJP leader Arjun Singh had said that the TMC Government has given some IPS officers the responsibility to kill him. At that time, the BJP MP had revealed that it was the first time his residence was directly attacked while earlier the nearby area have been attacked about 11-12 times. Arjun Singh also alleged the authorities of providing bail to people who were earlier arrested. "It is clear that the state Government is trying to scare me and kill me," added BJP leader Arjun Singh.