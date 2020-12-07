West Bengal: BJP Leader Attacked In Serampore, Party Alleges 'TMC Is Spreading Terror'

Another case of political violence has erupted in West Bengal with BJP spokesman and lawyer Kabir Shankar Bose at the receiving end leading to the BJP spokesperson being "under siege in his flat in Serampore" with his car damaged in the assault. Speaking on the issue, Bose stated that he and his security personnel were attacked by a mob led by TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee when he was leaving his residence.

"I was leaving my house. The moment I stepped out, I found a number of men including the local men and the regional councillor Pappu Singh barricading the street. When my bodyguards requested them to clear the road, they began attacking the bodyguards and they had to defend themselves. My car was smashed and the bodyguards were also beaten up. My house has been attacked. The TMC is spreading terror," he said while narrating the sequence of events.

"The local MP has gathered a lot of men outside my house right now and there is a lot of chaos," he added while apprising on the situation outside his house.

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta had tweeted about the incident alleging that the TMC in collusion with state Police were preventing Bose from leaving his house and were not letting anyone enter his residence too.

West Bengal BJP spokesman & barrister Kabir Shankar Bose has been under siege in his flat in Srerampore. The TMC, in collusion with police, are preventing him from leaving or anyone from entering. His car has been smashed up. Has law & order broken down completely in WB? — Swapan Dasgupta (@swapan55) December 7, 2020

TMC claims "goon sent by governor"

Republic Media Network has accessed visual, allegedly of the assault that took place in Serampore earlier where TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee was also said to be present at the spot while the assault was perpetrated. However, the TMC MP has called Bose a "BJP goon" having connections with the state's governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, claiming that the governor has sent Bose to bully TMC members.

"A BJP goon has come here. He is staying here for some days. He has connections with Jagdeep Dhankhar, You can check that on Facebook. Jagdeep Dhankhar has sent him to bully us and because he is bullying others, the men were beaten by CISF. The CISF has no power, the CISF cannot do anything. Will the bring the CIFS to beat us up? Just because he has CISF security, will he do whatever he wants? Serampore is a peaceful area and we will not let anyone spread unrest. I am telling Jagdeep Dhankhar how much ever you may try, we will not let you spread unrest in Serampore"

The TMC MP also alleged that Bose and his men molested a woman and added that BJP is a party of hooligans and rioters while calling Union Home Minister Amit Shah "himself a rioter".

The BJP has been claiming that more than 120 of its members have succumbed to the political violence perpetrated by the ruling party. The BJP has emerged as the main challenger for the ruling TMC ahead of the assembly polls next year. The saffron party has also kicked off booth level activities in the run-up to the 2021 polls.

