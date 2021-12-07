Actor-turned-BJP MLA Hiran Chatterjee on Sunday said he does not want to be featured in hoardings after his photo was found missing in billboards put up by the party in his Kharagpur Sadar constituency while images of other prominent saffron camp leaders were featured in it.

Reacting to the same, Hiran said it is the people, and not leaders who are seen in hoardings and posters, who ensure a politician's win in elections. His statement was supported by leaders of both the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress, who said he has spoken the truth.

"I am not the type who wants to be in hoardings and posters of the party. My work will speak for itself. I love to work for the common man, for people of my constituency," Hiran told reporters.

"People have the last word in democracy. They are our God. Those who are in hoardings and posters won't ensure our win. The last word will be spoken by people," said Hiran, who had left the TMC and joined the BJP in February, ahead of the assembly election in the state.

'BJP does not believe in hoarding politics'

Several party hoardings displayed in Kharagpur town of Paschim Medinipur district feature photos of BJP MP Dilip Ghosh, state party president Sukanta Majumdar and leader of opposition in the state assembly Suvendu Adhikari.

When asked to comment on Hiran's thoughts, Ghosh said, "He said the right thing. The BJP does not believe in hoarding politics. It will be more befitting to work for one's constituency."

Claiming that he does not know who put up those hoardings in Kharagpur, the BJP national vice-president claimed that it is the Trinamool Congress that beliefs in hoarding politics.

Meanwhile, TMC MLA from Pingla in Purba Medinipur district, Ajit Maity, said, "Hiraan has spoken the truth. Many thanks to him."

Recently, a clash was reported between two groups in the area, likely between factions of the BJP.