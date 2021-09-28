Breaking his silence on the attack on West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Vice-President Dilip Ghosh, state party Chief Sukanta Majumdar on Monday said that a meeting with leadership in Delhi is expected. Fuming over the violent incident, the state BJP President asserted, 'there is no law & order in West Bengal'. As BJP's mega campaign comprising of 80 leaders' door-to-door in Bhabanipur constituency in Kolkata got underway, BJP Vice-President Dilip Ghosh was gheraoed and attacked yesterday while attempting to enter Bhabanipur by TMC supporters.

"What happened in Bhabanipur is wrong," says BJP state President Sukanta Majumdar.

Delhi | We will hold internal meetings and will also try to meet BJP's national leadership here. What happened in Bhabanipur is wrong. An attack on Dilip Ghosh shows that there is no law&order in West Bengal: State BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar (27.09) pic.twitter.com/LztDLLMv5Z — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2021

Bhabanipur bypoll: Violence occurs on last day of campaign

The Bengal BJP shared a video clip and accused TMC of sending its goons to attack Dilip Ghosh and his supporters in Bhabanipur. In the video, a crowd is seen gheraoing the leader, pushing and yelling at him, refusing him entry into the area. Sharing the same video from Dilip Ghosh's door-to-door campaign, Trinamool Congress accused BJP of threatening protestors as one of Ghosh's security brandished his gun at the crowds which had gheraoed the leader. Moreover, visuals from the ground show violent clashed between party workers of both parties with several sustaining injuries.

Dilip Ghosh claims plot to kill him

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Dilip Ghosh said that there was a plot to murder him. "BJP workers, including women, were beaten by TMC goons. I was able to escape after my guards pulled out arms," he said. He also added that this is not the first time that such an incident has taken place, the violence has been witnessed since the by-polls were announced. He added, "the culture of violence will not end till the TMC is removed."

Bhabanipur bypoll: Mamata Banerjee Vs Priyanka Tibrewal

The fresh tussle between BJP and TMC in Bengal is for the Bhabanipur by-elections which is all set to undergo voting on September 30. It is the most crucial seat for CM Banerjee as this will decide her future as the Chief Minister and BJP, on the other hand, has promised to give a Nandigram-like fight. Bengal youth wing vice-president - Priyanka Tibrewal will stand against Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur.