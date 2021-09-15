West Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh Alleges Plot To Kill Him; Court Dismisses WB Police's Plea

On Wednesday, in a major allegation Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arjun Singh said that the recent bomb attacks outside his residence are attempts to bring him out of his home to kill him. Talking to ANI, the BJP leader again added that a couple of months ago he had written a letter to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar where he had mentioned that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has ordered senior police to murder Arjun Singh. Meanwhile, on Tuesday the Barrackpore Court dismissed the plea of the West Bengal Police to search BJP MP's residence.

"There is no rule of law in West Bengal": Arjun Singh

WB police files plea to search Arjun Singh's residence

Amid two bomb explosion incidents outside BJP MP Arjun Singh's residence, West Bengal Police filed a suo-moto case and appealed to a court for a search of his residential premises. However, the Barrackpore Court on Tuesday dismissed the plea. The development came after a bomb attack was witnessed outside BJP MP Arjun Singh's residence just 24 hours after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the investigation into the earlier crude bomb attack. Arjun Singh also alleged the West Bengal government of trying to challenge the NIA.

Police and the bomb disposal squad had reached BJP MP's residence in the Jagaddal area of West Bengal's North 24 Paraganas on receiving information. A similar incident had taken place on September 8 after which the BJP MP had demanded an NIA investigation and had alleged TMC of trying to kill him. Significant to mention here that Singh plays a vital role in the upcoming Bhabanipur polls in the state.

Arjun Singh alleges TMC of planning to kill him

After sharing visuals of the alleged September 8 crude bomb attack outside his residence, BJP leader Arjun Singh had said that the TMC Government has given some IPS officers the responsibility to kill him. At that time, the BJP MP had revealed that it was the first time his residence was directly attacked while earlier the nearby area have been attacked about 11-12 times. Arjun Singh also alleged the authorities of providing bail to people who were earlier arrested. "It is clear that the state Government is trying to scare me and kill me," added BJP leader Arjun Singh.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image: Arjun Singh/Facebook)