West Bengal BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar Alleges Attack After Watching 'The Kashmir Files'

Amid the growing controversy around the newly-released film, 'The Kashmir Files', it has now taken a political turn in West Bengal after a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Ranaghat has alleged that a bomb was hurled towards his car when he was returning after watching the film in the Nadia district. Jagannath Sarkar, a BJP MP from West Bengal's Ranaghat while speaking to ANI claimed that he escaped the untoward incident as the car was in speed and the bomb landed behind his car. This came at a time when the Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial is gaining quite a lot of popularity and also facing a lot of controversies.

"I was returning after watching 'The Kashmir Files' when a bomb was hurled at my car on my way back, we escaped it narrowly. We pulled out of the car a little far to see. The police came after 10 minutes", he added. Further hitting out at the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, he also claimed that the law and order situation has completely deteriorated in the state and a President's rule should be imposed in the state for saving democracy.

Stating that democracy has been toppled by the state government, Sarkar said, "Article 356 (President's rule) should be imposed to prevent the prevailing situation in the state. Otherwise, it won't stop."

Meanwhile, in a reaction to the incident, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar also took to his Twitter and attacked the TMC government in the state. Referring to the bomb attack on the BJP MP, he said, "In TMC rule, even an MP isn't safe. Goons are given free hand and there is no control over them. There is no fear of law. CM Mamata Banerjee has destroyed the law and order completely."

'The Kashmir Files' lands in a slew of controversies

The Kashmir Files has recently been in the news since its release on March 11 with the BJP and the opposition parties having conflicting remarks on it. The film which revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri pandits in the 1990s has received massive appreciation from the ruling BJP with prominent faces including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat supporting the movie.

On the other hand, the opposition parties have lashed out at the film saying that it shows incomplete truth and fails to show the actual truth of what happened during the time.

Image: ANI