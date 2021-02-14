West Bengal: BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar's Car Attacked; Leader Suspects TMC Conspiracy

Ahead of West Bengal polls, another BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar's car was attacked while he was going from Kolkata Airport to his parliamentary constituency Ranaghat on Sunday at 7:40 am. According to sources, an unknown truck driver hit the car of the BJP MP near Barasat. Sources further informed that the major accident was averted by the understanding of the driver and security personnel.

West Bengal: BJP MP attacked

After interrogation, local police informed that the driver of the truck which had hit the car of Jagannath Sarkar neither had a license, identity card nor the vehicle's document. However, the driver had revealed that he is from Murshidabad. Calling the attack murderous, Sarkar said, "This sponsored attack has been carried out at the behest of Trinamool Congress (TMC)".

Political violence has been making headlines as polls near in the state. Earlier on Saturday, a group of unidentified miscreants attacked BJP leader Babu Master on Basanti Highway. According to the BJP, Babu's car was attacked with bombs by 10-12 miscreants near Lauhati Police post on Basanti Highway. Babu and his driver were grievously injured and his car was damaged.

The BJP leader and his driver have been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata. Police are investigating the matter. Babu Master, a former Trinamool Congress leader joined the BJP in December last year.

West Bengal assembly elections

Meanwhile, the BJP has claimed it will win 200 seats in the elections, while the TMC, via poll strategist Prashant Kishor, has contended that the saffron party won't cross 99. West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats.

BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Mamata Banerjee has announced that she will contest polls from Nandigram, the place that paved way for her rule in the state, and her ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari - who is now in BJP - has vowed to defeat her.

