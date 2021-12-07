West Bengal: BJP MPs Meet Governor Dhankar, Demand CAPF Deployment For Kolkata Civic Polls

As the Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls approaches, the BJP has tightened its stance to prepare for the upcoming elections. To ensure ‘transparency’ during the elections, a delegation of BJP MPs led by the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and demanded to assure the use of VVPATs in EVMs.

"We urged that all EVMS to be used by the State Election Commission across West Bengal should have VVPATs to ensure transparency," said Adhikari while talking to the media after the meeting.

West Bengal BJP demands use of VVPATS in EVMs & deployment of CAP Forces

Earlier in the day, a delegation of leaders led by Adhikari that included Dinesh Trivedi, Pratap Banerjee, Agnimitra Paul, Shishir Bajoria, and Loknath Chatterjee met with Governor Jagdeep Dhankar to voice their dissatisfaction with the SEC's pro-government attitude and to demand that he intervene. The Governor also tweeted about meeting the delegation and said that the opposition had 'expressed disappointment at pro-govt stance of SEC and sought intervention.'

WB BJP delegation led by LOP WBLA @SuvenduWB, comprising @PratapWBBJP@DinTri @paulagnimitra1 @shishirkb and Shri Loknath Chatterjee in its meeting with the Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today expressed disappointment at pro govt stance of SEC and sought intervention. pic.twitter.com/Ie1eB4TuHw — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 7, 2021

Speaking about the same, WB BJP leader Dinesh Trivedi told reporters, "We met the Governor demanding that VVPATs be used. It is our duty that free and fair elections happen. Supreme Court has given a judgment that VVPATs must be made available during elections and expenditure for it must be done by the state government. It has termed it an 'indispensable part' and as a requirement for free and fair elections. This is their judgment and not obeying it would be contempt of court.

"There is still an atmosphere of fear. We want that whenever an ordinary person goes out to cast his vote, he is not worried. The bureaucracy, Police and SEC are compromised. The governor listened to us,” the BJP leader added after meeting the West Bengal Governor.

SEC should confirm deployment of Central Armed Police Forces: BJP

In addition, the delegation wrote to the State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday to assure the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces during the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections. The delegation also argued that VVPATs should be included in the EVMs used in the polls, citing a Supreme Court judgement that VVPATs are an intrinsic feature of EVMs.

"On a few earlier occasions, we have approached the Commission for the deployment of CAPF, each time we have been told this will be decided once the State Government submits the policing plan. We seek your confirmation that the Commission is taking steps to deploy CAPF," the letter read. "We once again remind you of 2013 when the State Election Commission had approached the Hon'ble Supreme Court and Central Forces were deployed. Keeping the post-poll (Vidhan Sabha) violence in mind and the current threats that are being made to our candidates, agents and workers deployment of CAPF is a must for free, fair and peaceful polls. If any unfortunate incident happens we will hold the Commission responsible," it added.

The BJP delegation, in its letter, explained that the absence of Central forces "shall raise doubts about the sanctity of the entire electoral exercise."

"Every voter needs to ascertain in whose favour he/ she has voted. You are called upon not to use any EVM without the provision of VVPATs," the delegation asserted.

The State Election Commission (SEC) announced on November 25 that voting will take place on December 19 from 7 am to 5 pm and the votes will be counted on December 21. This will be West Bengal's first major election since the Trinamool Congress earned a landslide victory in the state's Assembly elections in May 2021.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI/PTI)