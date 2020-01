A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office was set on fire in West Bengal's Bankura on January 16, days after another party office was put on fire in Asansol. The incident happened at the Chandai gram area under Barjora Police Station. BJP has alleged that All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) is behind the incident. Three days ago, a BJP office was also set ablaze in Asansol.