West Bengal BJP Protests One Year On From Post-poll Violence; Says 'democracy Murdered'

In a major development, the West Bengal BJP has organized a 10-day protest in Kolkata to mark the first anniversary of the violence that had rocked the state after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) returned to power for the third consecutive term in May last year. BJP leader & MLA Agnimitra Paul said that they are 'paying respects to the departed souls' by protesting against the ruling party. Agnimitra Paul blamed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for "murdering the democracy in the state" as the saffron party continues to fight for 'the justice of their workers' in the state.

Agnimitra Paul, who is the chief of the WB BJP mahila morcha, said, "We are paying respect to their departed soul. No development and peace has come about since then. Every day, 8 to 80 women are facing violence in the state and above that, a new trend has been going on of burning them to death afterwards."

"People who are bribing TMC leaders are getting jobs here rather than the youth who are on the merit list and have a right to be recruited. West Bengal Chief Minister has murdered the democracy in the state and we are struggling to establish it here. We will continue to fight for the justice of our workers," she added.

The BJP's protest comes after Mamata Banerjee-led government decided to celebrate the completion of the first year of its third consecutive term on May 5. BJP is holding rallies and protests to put pressure on the TMC government and further it alleged failures in maintaining the law and order. On May 3, the saffron party workers are expected to make an outreach to the people of the state to seek their “help for affected BJP cadres”.

On May 7, the BJP leaders will visit the families of those party workers who were killed in West Bengal's post-poll violence and distribute clothes and money to them. On May 10, family members of a few victims will visit Kolkata for an agitational event (Satyagraha) and will call on the Governor to address the issue. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a three-day visit to West Bengal starting on May 4 in a bid to rejuvenate the BJP cadres and stop infighting in the saffron party's state unit ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Post-Poll Bengal Violence

On May 2, 2021, the West Bengal Assembly election results were declared following which widespread incidents of violence were witnessed across the state. TMC activists and miscreants allegedly targeted the BJP workers, their family members, and party supporters. The BJP leaders had moved Calcutta High Court against it to seek justice.

In August last year, the Calcutta HC handed over the investigation of the violence to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was also constituted to investigate other related cases. In the recent turn of events, on April 20, 2022, the court constituted a three-member committee to conduct a probe into allegations that over 303 victims of post-poll violence have been displaced.