Miffed with the Election Commission's decision to hold by-polls in Bhabanipur, Bengal BJP on Saturday, alleged that EC has made itself a 'laughing stock'. BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya questioned why bypolls were being held only Bhabanipur asking, "Is there no COVID there?". Rubbishing claims of a constitutional crisis, Bhattacharya alleged that law and order was not favourable in the state to hold polls.

BJP miffed with EC for holding Bhabanipur bypolls

"With this announcement, the EC has put a question mark on its reputation. BJP is unhappy with this announcement. Why are by-polls announced only in Bhabanipur? Is there no COVID-19 in Bhabanipur? ECI has put their reputation at stake and made a laughing stock of itself," said West Bengal BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya.

He added, "We already said that we are in favour of conducting by-elections at the right time. Where is the constitutional crisis that TMC is claiming? People have the right to choose, but law and order should be there to hold elections".

ECI to hold by-polls in Bhabanipur

In a massive reprieve for West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, the Election Commission of India (EC) announced that it will hold by-polls only at Bhabanipur on 30 September, upon the special request of the state government. Moreover, it will also hold polls in Bengal's Samserganj and Jangipur and Odisha's Pipli where polls were deferred due to death of contesting candidates in May. Bhabanipur - which is Mamata Banerjee's constituency - is currently vacant after MLA Sovandeb Chatterjee resigned after winning the seat.

Citing the imminent third COVID wave, EC has decided to not hold by-elections in 31 Assembly constituencies and 3 parliamentary constituencies. Campaigning in the above-mentioned four constituencies will be allowed from 20 September, while the Model Code of Conduct has been imposed immediately. The elections' results will be declared by 3 October - cementing Mamata's third stint as West Bengal CM.

The Nandigram battle

In a bid to protect her home-turf, Mamata Banerjee had battled BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in the place which had catapulted Mamata Banerjee into the CM post in 2011. While Nandigram is a Trinamool bastion, it is the Adhikari family - Sisir, Suvendu, Dibyendu and Soumendu which has massive sway in the district - leading to Suvendu's victory over Mamata by a margin of 1737 votes. Though Mamata accepted her defeat, she said that she has challenged the electoral verdict in Calcutta High court. The nail-biting clincher saw Suvendu Adhikari take the lead by 4000 seats over Mamata Banerjee, but later the margin reduced to mere 6 votes, before Mamata took the lead. Banerjee took oath as CM for the third time after TMC won 213 seats whereas BJP could win in only 77 constituencies.