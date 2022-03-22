West Bengal BJP Seeks HM Shah's Intervention In State After 10 Died In Rampurhat Violence

In a key development, Bharatiya Janata Party's West Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar on Monday asked the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene in the state seeking the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Launching a fresh salvo at the TMC supremo, the BJP leader claimed that the Chief Minister, as well as the state police, failed to control the violence as the massacre continues in the state. The BJP state president further spoke about the tragic incident wherein 2 councillors were murdered and added these kinds of incidents "do not happen in the state capital."

It is pertinent to mention here that the BJP leader's statements come in the wake of a violent incident where 10 people are feared to have been burnt to death at Rampurhat in Birbhum of West Bengal.

Bengal violence

According to sources, a Trinamool Congress politician was murdered and the news spread around the Rampurhat in the Birbhum area. In the violence that ensued in the town, more than 12 houses were burnt. According to sources, around 10 people were killed in the subsequent fire outbreak. The Fire officials stated that a total of 10 dead bodies have been recovered, with 7 retrieved from a single house.

TMC on violence

Speaking on the incident on Twitter, TMC General Secretary Kunal Ghosh denied any political angle in the violence. The TMC secretary said, "Deaths of the locals in fire incident is sad. But this incident has no political connection. This is a local village dispute. The panchayat deputy chief who was murdered was a well-known person and his death has angered the villagers, leading to the violent protest. The fire incident took place at night but cops and fire brigade took immediate action."

He further added that the government is doing whatever it can. He said, "In the case of Rampurhat, the government is doing whatever it can. OC closed. SDPO removed. Seats of three members: Gyanwant Singh, Miraj Khalid, Sanjay Singh. There will be a proper investigation. Accidents, no reaction to previous murders, no conspiracies, everything will be investigated. However, there is no politics in this fire incident."

He ended his 3 tweet thread on the incident saying, "There is no politics in the Rampurhat fire incident. Death is sad. Thus death is even more tragic. We often have to bring dead bodies back to Bengal from the state of those who are doing politics with this. BJP Regular untimely deaths and killings are going on in the state ruled by NDA. The situation in Bengal is good. An investigation is underway."