A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee drew parallels between India's economic situation with that of Sri Lanka, which is undergoing a severe financial crisis at the moment, BJP state chief Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday launched a fresh salvo at the TMC administration. Responding to CM Mamata Banerjee's remarks, Majumdar noted that the debt of Sri Lanka is Rs 6 Lakh Crore and West Bengal claims a debt of Rs 5.32 Lakh Crore. Furthering his attack, Majumdar quipped that if West Bengal would have been a separate nation, it would have been in a much dire crisis than Sri Lanka. He concluded his argument, noting that CM Mamata should "take care of her own state"

Oppn reacts to CM Mamata's comments on Sri Lankan economic crisis

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while remarking on the ongoing Sri Lankan economic turmoil, compared it to India while claiming that it's 'worse' here. During her virtual address, Mamata Banerjee claimed that though Sri Lanka's economic crisis is bad, India's condition is worse than that of the island nation. She was speaking about the soaring fuel prices in the country and also suggested that the Centre should call all political parties to discuss the economic crisis in India.

Several opposition leaders have pierced into the West Bengal CM over her statement. Janata Dal (United) leader Dr Ajay Alok censured Banerjee and stated that her party didn’t know what they were talking about. “These people definitely want our country to go on the path of Sri Lanka. They don’t know the meaning of economics and are giving advice,” JDU’s Ajay Alok said.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former MP Shivanand Tiwari lashed out at the statement made by Mamata Banerjee. Responding to the same, he said, “Mamata Banerjee's comparison of India with Sri Lanka is wrong. I don't agree with her. Condition like Sri Lanka has not yet happened in India,” the RJD leader said. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has been facing an unprecedented shortage of essential commodities owing to the ongoing financial crisis.