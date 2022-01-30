West Bengal BJP To Approach SEC Demanding postponement Of Civic Body Polls In State

West Bengal BJP will approach the state election commission on Monday, January 31, to demand deferment of the scheduled civic polls for the remaining municipalities given rising COVID-19 cases. The election commission was mulling to hold the polls on February 27.

Amid the surge of Omicron cases across the country, the opposition BJP has demanded an extension of four weeks in the conduct of the remaining polls. The party is expecting the Election Commission to postpone the poll date a month ahead in March. Civic Municipality polls were due in Siliguri, Chandannagar, Asansol and Bidhannagar.

West Bengal BJP to SEC tomorrow

"West Bengal BJP to meet State Election Commission tomorrow (Jan 31) demanding that the elections for remaining municipalities (scheduled to be held on February 27) should be postponed by four weeks in wake of COVID situation," said BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya.

The Calcutta High Court had previously asked the SEC to postpone the Civic Polls, which were scheduled for January 22, by 4-6 weeks. Post which, polls were rescheduled for February 12, citing that the state had been hit by the third wave of COVID-19 and that the lives of the state's residents would be jeopardised if the elections were held. Later the State Election Commission had further extended the poll dates to February 27.

This comes after the Union government on Jan 27 announced that the Omicron sub-variant BA.2 has become more prevalent in India now. The announcement was made by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Director Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh on Thursday.

The Delta variant that had surged the second COVID wave in India was predominantly found in West Bengal, Orissa and Maharashtra amid Omicron spread. “There are both Delta and Omicron variants present in India but Delta is found mainly in Orissa, West Bengal, and Maharashtra. The Omicron sub-variant BA.2 is more prevalent in India," said the NCDC Director.

"Because of vaccines, there is less hospitalisation. There are also lower needs of Oxygen and ICU in this COVID-19 wave. Lesser people getting infected because of vaccination," he said.

Apart from this, it is noteworthy that the current COVID-19 data had suggested that the third wave of COVID-19 in the country has gone past its peak and the COVID curve has started to slump down, with a gradual decrease in the daily cases observed over the past week. In February, five states will hold the first phase of the 2022 Assembly elections with specific COVID-19 protocols in place.

(Image: ANI/Representative)