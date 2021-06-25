West Bengal: BJP Workers Sanitised By TMC Leaders Before Joining Party In Birbhum District

In a shocking incident, nearly 150 BJP workers who joined the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday in West Bengal's Birbhum district were spayed with sanitisers. According to reports, the incident occurred in Birbhum's Imabazar area where a dais was erected and the saffron party workers were 'sanitised'. Following that, the workers were handed the TMC flag by the local leaders. The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has been in a tussle with the BJP which has emerged as the main opposition party in West Bengal after the elections.

'We aim to get rid of the virus': TMC

"Those working for the BJP were virus-infected... Before taking them back, we had to ensure they were sanitised as we aim to get rid of the virus," said Dulal Roy, a block-level member of the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

However, District BJP President Dhruba Saha has claimed that the workers were coerced into joining the Trinamool Congress. He added that no one willingly switched over to the TMC. He also added that these events are tactics done by TMC leaders in order to avoid allegations of post-poll violence. Moreover, Saha has claimed that the TMC has forced BJP workers to join their party. However, he said that thousands of BJP cadre are still resisting the TMC.

"Thousands of workers are still with us, resisting TMC's torture," the BJP leader said.

In another shocking instance that was reported from Hooghly District two days ago, over 200 BJP workers had to shave their heads to 'atone their sin' for having switched over to the saffron party ahead of the assembly polls.

Mukul Roy rejoins TMC

In a big jolt to the BJP, Mukul and Subhranshu Roy rejoined the Trinamool Congress on June 11. Roy and his son joined the TMC in the presence of CM Mamata Banerjee and TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee at the party's Kolkata headquarters. Roy's move comes after a 4-year stint with the BJP. Both leaders had hinted at their exit after Mukul Roy had skipped an important organisational meeting of the BJP. In addition, Roy was also silent on the post-poll violence that ensued in West Bengal. Roy also expressed dismay over being sidelined due to Suvendu Adhikari, the Nandigram heavyweight and a former close aide of Mamata Banerjee. Adhikari was elected as the Opposition Leader after the elections.