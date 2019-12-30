West Bengal: BJP Workers Targeted In Coochbehar, Party Alleges TMC's Hand

Ahead of BJP’s 'Abhinandan Sabha' in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act, where MoS Home Affairs Nityanand Rai is to attend alongside other party leaders, buses carrying BJP workers have come under attack at Mathabhanga area of Bengal's Coochbehar. The BJP has claimed it the handiwork of ruling Trinamool Congress workers, while the latter has ruled out such allegations against them. The state is witnessing multiple rallies for and against the contentious new law.

READ | Fresh War Of Words Between Bengal Minister, Guv Over Varsity Prog Cancellations, Protests

The bus carrying BJP workers came under attack when unknown miscreants pelted stones and bricks. Senior leaders like Mukul Roy and Dilip Ghosh have vowed to continue their campaign to rally pro-CAA support. The BJP has seen a surge of support in North Bengal and the Coochbehar seat was won by the party in this year's Lok Sabha polls.

READ | TMC Delegation Meets Kin Of Mangaluru Firing Victims

BJP state chief reacts

Reacting on the violence, BJP Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh squarely blamed the TMC for the attacks. Speaking to Republic TV, Ghosh said, "There is a struggle in Coochbehar against such violence and vandalism. Arson is rife by TM workers. People here are happy with CAA and have supported us in polls and this has not gone down well with the TMC."

READ | Mamata Banerjee Takes A Jibe At BJP, Says 'will Have To Use Binoculars' To Find Party

Mamata charges on with anti-CAA rally

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is taking out a mega anti-CAA rally in Bengal's western district of Purulia. The TMC has taken out rallies against the Centre over the CAA and the proposed NRC. BJP has tried to corner her on the issue by assuring locals of no change in their status quo with respect to their citizenship.

READ | Mamata Urges Political Parties, Civil Society To Isolate BJP