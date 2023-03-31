Last Updated:

West Bengal BJP Writes To Amit Shah, Seeks NIA Investigation Into Howrah Violence

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested "an impartial inquiry involving central agencies like NIA".

Harsh Vardhan
Home Minister Shah took stock of the situation and spoke to the state's Governor CV Ananda Bose; Image: PTI


West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, on Friday, wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the violence in Howrah and Dalkhola in West Bengal. In his letter, he requested "an impartial inquiry involving central agencies like NIA".

"It is our firm belief that the whole incident was pre-planned by the unfolding of events with first statement coming from none other than the CM on 29th March that strict action will be taken against the Processions of Ram Navami of there is any untoward incident," a part of his letter read. 

In the wake of the anarchic situation in West Bengal following the Howrah violence, Home Minister Amit Shah took stock of the situation and spoke to the state's Governor CV Ananda Bose.

In another phone call, West Bengal BJP leadership is said to have given Shah the details of the incident that took place in Howrah and has even demanded the Home Ministry to intervene and restore law and order. The Home Minister has reportedly talked to a few state BJP leaders including state BJP President Sukanta Majumdar, who briefed him on the prevailing situation. 

Mamata Banerjee's TMC blames BJP for the chaos

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee blamed outsiders for the violence that began on the occasion of Ram Navami on March 29. Her party members are singing the same tune, with TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee hinting that the BJP is behind the ruckus. "This was pre-planned. From Shyambazar, a BJP leader was saying to keep eye on TV tomorrow. Why? Just a day before, that leader met with the Home Minister and came to Shyambazar," he said during a party press conference. 

