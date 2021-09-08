West Bengal: BJP's Arjun Singh Alleges TMC Govt Has Plans To 'kill' Him After Bomb Attack

On Wednesday, West Bengal Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Arjun Singh shared visuals of the alleged crude bomb attack outside his residence. Thanking Home Minister for a phone call, the BJP leader informed that Amit Shah enquired about the situation. In a massive allegation, Arjun Singh, exclusively told Republic, that the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government has plans to 'kill' him.

"IPS officer given responsibility to kill me," says Arjun Singh

"Two months ago I had sent a confidential letter to Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and Amit Shah that West Bengal government has given some IPS officer responsibility to kill me and an enquiry was also going on in that. Yesterday, I was made in charge of Bhawanipur where by-elecions are going to happen and today morning my home was attacked," added Arjun Singh.

The BJP leader further asked to connect the dots and informed that he has given a statement to 164 Magistrate that his residence was attacked, however, no one has been arrested yet.

This morning, bombs were hurled at my home. Honourable Home @AmitShah ji enquired over phone. I thank him.

I don’t expect impartial probe by @WBPolice, demand for @NIA_India probe.

I had informed @jdhankhar1 ji about conspiracy by an officer to kill me on instructions of WB govt. pic.twitter.com/hnnOW49Uu2 — Arjun Singh (@ArjunsinghWB) September 8, 2021

Revealing that this was the first time his residence was directly attacked, the BJP leader added that earlier the nearby area has been attacked about 11-12 times. Arjun Singh also alleged the authorities of providing bail to people who were earlier arrested.

"It is clear that the state Government is trying to scare me and kill me," says BJP leader Arjun Singh.

NIA investigation over repeated attacks

Questioning where these bombs are coming from and who are these people, the BJP leader demanded Home Minister Amit Shah to set NIA investigation.

"I have demanded NIA investigation as I am not going to escape every time someday the bombs will be thrown at me," feared Arjun Singh.

WB Governor Dhankar condemns attack

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday condemned the alleged crude bomb attack outside Arjun Singh's residence. Reportedly, three crude bombs were hurled outside the BJP leader's residence in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. The BJP leader was in Delhi when his residence was allegedly attacked. Governor Jagdeep Dhankar describes the suspected attack as 'wanton violence'.

Wanton violence in WB shows no sign of abating.



Bomb explosions as this morning outside residence of Member Parliament @ArjunsinghWB is worrisome on law and order.



Expect prompt action @WBPolice. As regards his security the issue has been earlier been flagged @MamataOfficial. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) September 8, 2021

The BJP has claimed Trinamool Congress (TMC) behind the attack while the latter refuted the allegations saying it was a result of an internal feud in the BJP. More details are awaited on the matter as the investigation is currently underway. Security personnel were also seen near the residence of BJP MP Arjun Singh in North 24 Parganas.