West Bengal: BJP's Arjun Singh Warns Against Booth Meddling; 'will Give A Befitting Reply'

Ahead of the forthcoming West Bengal civic polls for 108 municipalities across 20 districts, slated for February 27, BJP state vice-president Arjun Singh on Sunday, February 20, asserted that the BJP will give a befitting reply if meddling takes place in any polling booth.

On being asked what his party would do if post-poll violence occurs again, Arjun Singh told ANI, "Eent ka jawab patthar se denge (will give a befitting reply). If booth meddling takes place at even one location, then the presiding officer should pray for his job. I'll break every booth machine."

#WATCH| WB: BJP state vice-president Arjun Singh on being asked if post-poll (local) tensions occur again, said, "'eent ka jawab patthar se denge', if booth meddling takes place at even one location, then presiding officer should pray for his job, I'll break every booth machine." pic.twitter.com/vbBj9ApiV2 — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2022

Notably, Singh's statement comes two days after an FIR was filed against Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader, Suvendu Adhikari, in Contai Municipality (Kanthi) of the East Midnapore District for allegedly threatening voters.

However, Adhikari denied the allegations. Speaking to Republic Media Network, Adhikari said, "I am not giving any weightage to this. Due to frustration, the Mamata Banerjee-led state police is doing such things. This has been done with fabricated and mala fide intentions. I am not worried about this kind of unethical job."

BJP seeks Central forces for WB civic polls

On Tuesday, the BJP's West Bengal unit approached the Calcutta High Court seeking deployment of Central forces in the forthcoming municipality polls. The saffron party had contended the TMC's massive victory in the recent civic polls by alleging that the ruling party had rigged the elections. The state BJP has demanded the deployment of CRPF personnel along with the West Bengal Police during the forthcoming polls on February 27.

Since the declaration of the 2021 WB Assembly elections, which the TMC won with a thumping majority, there have been reports of several incidents of political violence in the state.

Last month, clashes broke out between TMC and BJP workers in the Bhatpara area near Kolkata with stones allegedly being hurled at Barrackpore Member of Parliament (MP) and state BJP VP, Arjun Singh, when he was attending an event to mark the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

TMC wins big in Bengal civic polls

Earlier this month, the TMC won all four municipal corporation elections in West Bengal - Bidhannagar, Siliguri, Chandernagore, and Asansol - that went to polls on February 12. The TMC won 39 out of 41 seats in Bidhannagar; the BJP and the CPI(M) were unable to open their accounts. The Congress managed to bag one seat, and an independent candidate secured victory in one ward.

In Chandernagore, the TMC won 31 of the 32 seats, while the CPI(M) gained one ward.

The state ruling party further wrested control of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation after winning it from the CPI(M), bagging 37 of the 47 seats.