West Bengal: BJP's Saumitra Khan Urges Party's Top Brass To Intervene To Avert 'huge Loss'

As the Bharatiya Janata Party continued its string of losses in West Bengal with electoral losses in the Ballygunge assembly and Asansol Lok Sabha seats, state party vice-president Saumitra Khan has now called on BJP’s top brass to intervene. The West Bengal BJP vice-president showed a lack of confidence in the party and said that senior leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda were needed to stop the downfall. Khan further said that the party’s position in the state would worsen if the top brass failed to take action.

West Bengal BJP vice-president Soumitra Khan on Tuesday said that timely steps were necessary to stop the party’s fall in the state. He warned against a “huge loss” and called on the party’s national leaders to intervene. Speaking to ANI about BJP in West Bengal, Khan said, “Only Modi Ji, Amit Shah and JP Nadda can do something for BJP in Bengal now.”

“We need direction from Delhi. Otherwise, it will be difficult for us in Bengal. The situation will be worse than in Kerala. I appeal to Modi Ji, Amit Shah Ji and JP Nadda to do mediation with the state unit,” Khan said. Speaking about the party’s state leadership, he said, “Only Suvendu Adhikari is a leader in Bengal. There is no other leader than him. We have to find our solution with help from Delhi. It is not right to lose continuously, we have to fight,” the BJP leader said.

Amit Shah likely to arrive in Bengal on May 4

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit West Bengal for the first time since the 2021 state poll, on a three-day trip from May 4. State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday said that Shah is likely to visit the state from May 4-6 to hold meetings with the state party leadership.

"He will also participate in party programmes in north Bengal, meet party leaders and hold organisational meetings in south Bengal," Majumdar said as cited by PTI. Shah's proposed visit also finds significance as the state BJP unit is continually fighting major troubles with leaders’ infighting and exodus.

(With agency inputs)

Image: ANI/ PTI