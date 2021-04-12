West Bengal: Bomb Hurled At BJP Camp In Bhatpara, TMC Refutes Having Any Role

The incidents of violence continue to erupt in poll-bound West Bengal as a bomb was hurled on a BJP camp in Bhatpara on Sunday night and the saffron party has levelled allegations over the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for perpetrating the attack. BJP has also accused the TMC cadre of having assembled arms and ammunition to capture polling booths in the next phase of the assembly elections.

"A bomb was hurled at our camp at 12.10 pm last night. This is the repercussion as we filed a petition to the Election Commission and IC Bhatpara seven days before. TMC miscreants and goons of Kakinara have assembled arms and ammunition to disrupt polling and to scare voters so that they can capture polling booths," BJP worker Rakesh Singh told ANI.

"IC Bhatpara and ACP have visited the spot. They assured us to arrest the culprits within two days. A sou moto FIR has been registered. We will block the road if arrests are not made," added Singh.

Meanwhile, TMC has refuted all the allegations calling them baseless. ANI quoted a TMC supporter saying "None of the TMC workers can do this. BJP can claim anything."

Bhatpara had earlier witnessed violence in 2019 when two persons were killed in the region and several others injured after a clash broke out between some unidentified miscreants in the Bhatpara area. Reports stated that crude bombs were hurled and gunshots were fired in the air by the miscreants, compelling the police to open fire to disperse them. The clashes reportedly erupted between two groups that were said to be affiliated with the ruling TMC and the BJP. The BJP had then sent a three-member delegation to the region to assess the situation and submit a report to the Centre over the violence.

Violence in Cooch Behar on polling day

The state has witnessed a surge in incidents of political violence and the election battle keeps getting murkier by the day with the controversial remarks and political mudslinging by the political leaders from the ruling TMC and the BJP. Five people lost their lives on Saturday in the Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar when the phase-4 polling of assembly elections was underway. Among them were four locals who got killed after hundreds of people surrounded Central forces guarding the booths. The local police stated that the miscreants attempted to snatch weapons and attacked the Central forces compelling them to open fire in self-defence. BJP has maintained that the incident occurred due to the provocation of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee who called for a gherao of the Central Forces. On the other hand, the TMC has targeted Central forces and BJP for the killings.

Another one named Anand Burman was dragged outside a polling booth in the Pathantuli area of Sitalkuchi and was shot dead according to a police official. Reports stated that Burman was a BJP polling agent and was allegedly killed by TMC workers. BJP had targeted the TMC for casting aspersion on the integrity of the Central Forces and maintaining silence on the killing of Anand Burman.

While four phases of the Assembly elections have been concluded, the polling for the remaining phases in West Bengal will take place on April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The declaration of the results will take place on May 2.