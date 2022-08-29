West Bengal: Bomb Hurled At BJYM Leader's Residence In Barrackpore; Probe Launched

In West Bengal, multiple bombs were hurled at the residence of BJP Yuva Morcha President Bimalesh Tewari in Barrackpore. The incident took place within 7 hours of BJP's State President Sukanta Majumdar's visit. The miscreants hurled a bomb at his house. Following the incident, there is fear among the residents of the area. The Bjipur police have started an investigation over the incident. However, no one has been arrested as of yet.

BJP has allegedly accused the local Trinamool Congress goon of the attack. However, TMC has responded and called it a result of infighting within the BJP.

Taking to Twitter, Sukanta Majumdar slammed TMC and said, "Trinamool has proven itself time and again as a militant group in the way as they try to terrorise the opposition with bombs and guns. The fall of a reign of terror is inevitable."

তৃণমূল যেভাবে বোম বন্দুক দেখিয়ে বিরোধীদের ভয় দেখাতে চাইছে এতে তাদের রাজনৈতিক দল কম জঙ্গিগোষ্ঠী হিসেবে নিজেদের বারংবার প্রমাণ করেছে। ভয় দেখিয়ে চালানো রাজত্বের পতন অবশ্যম্ভাবী। pic.twitter.com/gOTL5MoTE7 — Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) August 28, 2022

BJP MLA Allegedly Assaulted

Earlier this week, Violence erupted in Bengal's Asansol and Bongaon Bypolls when clashes broke out between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers. BJP MLA Swapan Majumder was also allegedly physically assaulted by TMC workers in Bongaon. No formal police complaints or FIRs have been registered yet. TMC councillor of Bangaon Municipality, Narayan Ghosh was seen leading the entire incident.

Meanwhile, BJP supporters blocked the GT Road area in Bongaon alleging violence by the ruling TMC. The protestors included BJP MLA of Bongaon North Constituency Ashok Kirtaniya, BJP MLA of Bongaon South Constituency Swapan Majumder, and BJP MLA of Kalyani Constituency Ambika Roy.

(Image: RepublicWorld/ANI)