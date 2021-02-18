Crude Bombs Hurled At West Bengal Minister Jakir Hossain; Several Injured

In another incident of political violence in poll-bound West Bengal, crude bombs were hurled at Labour Minister Zakir Hossain while he was walking towards Nimtita station to board a train for Kolkata.

The incident occurred in Murshidabad when Zakir Hossain was standing on the platform of Nimtita station in Jangipur sub-division while going to catch a train for Kolkata. The people of his opposition group allegedly hurled bombs at the state minister after which he had to be brought to Jangipur Super Specialty Hospital for treatment.

During the incident, and subsequent clashes, several of his supporters who were with Minister Zakir Hossain at the train station were also injured. So far, the West Bengal police have informed that no arrest has been made after the incident.

West Bengal Labour Minister (MoS) Jakir Hossain injured after unidentified persons hurled crude bombs at him while he was walking towards Nimtita station to board train for Kolkata. He has been taken to a hospital. — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2021

Read: Another Incident Of Political Violence In WB's Howrah; BJP Alleges TMC's Role In Attack

Read: 'Jadavpur Students Receiving Calls Asking Who They Will Vote For,' Claims Mamata Banerjee

Even outside the party, there have been several cases of political violence in the TMC-ruled state. The Bhartiya Janata Party has alleged that it has lost nearly 130 of its workers to such incidents over the last 2 years. This, after the TMC, felt 'threatened' when BJP managed to make inroads into the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state.

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls in April-May 2021. Trinamool holds 222 seats at present. The BJP made major inroads in the State in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. It is looking to repeat its unexpectedly stellar performance in the 2021 polls, hoping to secure a majority of over 200+ seats.

Read: Bengal Elections: TMC Compares Size Of PM Modi & Swami Vivekananda's Posters; Slams BJP

Read: In West Bengal, BJP Claims 41 TMC MLAs Ready To Jump Ship; 'can Bring Down Mamata Govt'