West Bengal: Bus With Matua Pilgrims Attacked By Goons; BJP Slams TMC Govt

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed West Bengal's Matua community on March 28, a bus filled with members of the community en route to Heritage Thakurnagar Baruni Fair from Garia Narendrapur Area was allegedly stalled near the Barasat Kazipara Area by a group of youths. Moreover, there were reports emerged that claimed that the group of men even molested women present on site. In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, BJP MP for Bangaon, Shantanu Thakur laid bare the reality with regards to the latest attack on Matua pilgrims.

A Matua leader Suman Halder was allegedly injured and admitted to a hospital in Kolkata and was released after receiving proper medical attention.

Matua pilgrims attacked in Kajipada

"On March 29, around midnight at 1:30 am, Matua pilgrims were travelling from Goria in Narendrapur peacefully when they were attacked in Kajipada by anti-social elements. Bricks, stones were hurled at them while the pilgrims wondered why they were stopped," Thakur said.

He further added, "After they asked why they were stopped, an argument broke out and hooligans even beat up women pilgrims. This was a rare case. The state government and administration do not seem to care as they keep FIR for later."

Narrating the events, Thakur stated, "After I heard the whole incident, I called my brother Subroto Thakur and we called the SP, urging him to take swift action against the episode."

Matua Community suffering & no government has taken care of them: BJP MP

Thakur went on to add, "One community in Kajipada is responsible for it. That community made this happen." He further blamed the carefree approach of the state administration as the cause for prevalent violence in West Bengal.

"This (attack on Matua pilgrims) issue will not go to politics, this is a religious issue," Thakur said, while claiming to be a representative of Matua pilgrims.

"I am talking as representative of Matua pilgrims that if no action is taken in this regard in 24 hours, we will take out protests," Thakur warned.

Furthermore, he mentioned that if there existed one or two culprits and perpetrators, he would be convinced that this was a clash, however, if '15-20 people are involved, it was orchestrated and planned.'

"We want more arrests, not merely one or two arrests so far," he demanded while stating that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is constitutional and the same should be 'implemented now'. He also said that he has had a word with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to spread common rules as the culture is not the same across the country.

"We will implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. I am happy with the assurance from Prime Minister and Home Minister. I have said that the Matua(s) are suffering and that no government has taken care of them. PM Modi is really working towards their development and safeguard," Thakur stated.