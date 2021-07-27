West Bengal By-polls Not Bought Up In PM Meet, Issue Remained Unaddressed: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee arrived in Delhi on a five-day visit to meet PM Modi and the opposition leaders. After the meet with the Prime Minister, she interacted with the media fraternity and iterated on the topics discussed at his 7 LKM residence. Mamata refused to comment on what PM Modi said in-depth in the meeting. "I cannot tell you what he said because it would not be right," she told reporters.

On By-polls

Mamata Bannerjee made it clear that the topic of by-polls was not brought up by the PM and the issue remained unaddressed. She however stated, "We have addressed the issue before the Election Commission of India. By-polls for many constituencies across states is pending, and similar is the situation in West Bengal."

The Chief Minister added, "Right now when the positivity rate in the state is approximately 1 per cent, the by-polls can be held. Once the third wave approaches, the polling process would once again be stalled for an indefinite period. It is relevant to mention here that on July 15, a delegation comprising six Members of Parliament met the Election Commission, and requested for early by-polls.

Why is Bengal headed towards a Bypoll?

Bypolls in West Bengal are due in several seats. Bhawanipore's seat was previously acquired by state agriculture minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay and was later surrendered to facilitate the CM's re-election bid. In Dinhata, Union Minister of state Nitish Pramanik resigned from his seat to remain MP. Subhas Sarkar from Shantipur too followed a similar pattern. The death of Gosba MLA Jayanta Naskar was also notable as he passed away right after winning the elections, while Khardah MLA Kajal Sinha breathed his last before the poll results were out.

Socialist Party candidate from Jangipur, Pradip Nandi and Congress candidate from Samserganj, Razeul Haque lost their life during their battle to combat COVID-19. The elections would also help in filling up two Rajya Sabha vaccancies where Manas Bhuniya has resigned to take a place in the Bengal cabinet while Dinesh Trivedi quit to join the BJP.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had previously urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold by-polls as the COVID situation in West Bengal is conducive to holding the polls. The TMC supremo was also heard saying that with only seven days of campaigning ahead of the polls, the TMC will be ready for the polls. Three-time CM Mamata Bannerjee lost to her aide-turned-enemy Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram by 1,956 votes. She has also challenged the BJP leader’s win in the Calcutta High Court, which has reserved its judgment in the case. According to Article 164(4) of the Constitution, a minister who for any period of six consecutive months is not a member of the legislature of the state “shall at the expiration of that period cease to be a Minister”.

