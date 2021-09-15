Last Updated:

West Bengal Bypolls: 15 Central Forces Companies To Be Deployed In State

West Bengal

Ahead of the upcoming West Bengal bypolls, around 15 companies of the central forces are expected to be deployed for area domination during the elections including the Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency. Election Commission sources informed ANI that forces will be deployed on the day of the Bhabanipur bypolls which is scheduled for 30th September followed by Samserganj and Jangipur of West Bengal. 

The upcoming Bengal byelections is predicted to see a major clash between the two major parties which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) which will be contesting for the Bhabanipur seat in Kolkata. Concerning the same, four BSF companies, two SSB companies, and one each from ITBP and CISF from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are to be deployed in these areas.  

Meanwhile, the BJP has issued a memorandum to the election commission stating the military forces to reach the areas in time for proper domination otherwise they will be totally guided by the local police who will be working as per the state government. Earlier on Monday, 17 BJP MPs submitted the party's memorandum to the state electoral officer. 

West Bengal Bypolls

On September 10, the Election Commission announced about holding bypolls in West Bengal followed by which West Bengal Chief Minister and the Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee filed her nomination on September 10 for the Bhabanipur assembly seat followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party. 

CM Banerjee will be competing against BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal, a lawyer by profession. She has been fielded by the opposition party as its candidate for the Bhabanipur seat. 

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has also announced to hold elections in the Samserganj and Jangipur constituencies in West Bengal followed by the Pipli constituency in Odisha. Thereafter, the counting of votes will take place on October 3. 

With few days left before the elections, both parties have started their preparations for ensuring victory at the Bhabanipur constituency. On one hand, the victory in the seat will ensure Mamata's third stint as the West Bengal CM, whereas on the other hand, the opposition BJP seems to be quite confident about winning the seat similarly as it did in Nandigram. 

(With ANI inputs)

