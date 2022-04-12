West Bengal Bypolls: Babul Supriyo & BJP's Agnimitra Paul Trade Charges As Voting Begins

As voting commenced for the by-election to the Asansol Parliamentary constituency and the Ballygunge Assembly seat, TMC and BJP levelled charges against each other. The election for the Ballygunge seat was necessitated by the death of veteran leader Subrata Mukherjee and will witness a contest between TMC's Babul Supriyo, Keya Ghosh of BJP and Saira Shah Halim of CPI(M). Supriyo's resignation from the Lok Sabha as he switched allegiance from BJP to TMC triggered the bypoll for the Asansol constituency.

Accusing his BJP rival of electoral malpractice, Babul Supriyo told the media, "Keya Ghosh had entered a couple of booths last night. And Trinamool Congress has lodged an official complaint with the Election Commission. We got a reaction from them. Casually, I will be going round in all the wards, meeting our party workers who have worked very hard outside the 100 m limit that we have. But I definitely suspect CPM and BJP are going to say that Babul Supriyo is trying to influence the voters. Because wherever I enter, people may not vote for me but will definitely turn around, give me a smile and probably wave their hand."

Meanwhile, BJP's Asansol candidate Agnimitra Paul alleged that BJP's polling agent is not being allowed inside the polling centre at the behest of the West Bengal police. She said, "A West Bengal police personnel is standing there and was not letting him enter. TMC is trying to ensure that the polling agent does not enter the booth. After coming here, I ensured that the polling agent is given entry. I will go wherever a complaint is received". A fashion designer by profession, Paul had won from Asansol Dakshin in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls and is pitted against actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha of TMC.

The West Bengal bypolls

From 7 am onwards, the by-election to Asansol and Ballygunge commenced with tight security arrangements. 680 out of 2012 booths in Asansol and all 300 booths in Ballygunge have been identified as 'sensitive'. While around 15 lakh voters can exercise their franchise in Asansol, there are nearly 2.5 lakh voters in Ballygunge. Reportedly, a total of 133 companies of central forces have been deployed in these two constituencies. The polling will continue till 6.30 pm. While the outcome of the election won't have much ramifications, it is perceived as a key test for Babul Supriyo and Shatrughan Sinha who have switched parties.