West Bengal Bypolls: BJP Alleges Bogus Voter Was Caught In Khardah; Demands Action

In a major development coming from West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that a bogus voter was caught while trying to cast his vote in the Khardah by-polls in the North 24 Parganas district. The bogus voter has confessed that his home is in Dhaka, BJP has alleged.

According to reports, fake voters were caught from a polling centre in Khardah. BJP candidate Joy Saha was seen running after a person, whom he later handed over to the police claiming that he was a "bogus voter".

There was also a heated exchange of words between BJP and Trinamool Congress supporters. The Election Commission (EC) has sought a report for the same. Similar encounters were also reported from Gosaba in South 24 Parganas district and Shantipur in Nadia district, the EC official said.

"Most of these incidents took place outside the booths or polling stations. There is an adequate number of central forces as well as state police who are handling the situation with utmost precision. We are, however, keeping a close watch on everything," the official said.

West Bengal by-polls

Four assembly constituencies in Bengal went into by-polls on Saturday amid COVID-19 safety protocols. The major contest will be on Dinhata assembly seats as TMC heavyweight Udayan Guha is looking to reclaim the seat, which the saffron party had snatched from him by a whisker in the April polls. He has been fielded against BJP candidate Ashok Mondal.

By-elections to Dinhata was forced after the resignation of Nisith Pramanik, current Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, as he decided to retain his Lok Sabha membership. He had defeated Guha by a margin of just 57 votes.

The other three seats where polling took place are Khardah in North 24 Parganas, Gosaba in South 24 Parganas and Santipur in Nadia district. State minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, who resigned from the Bhabanipur seat for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is fighting from Khardah. He is fielded against BJP's Joy Saha.

Image: Republic World